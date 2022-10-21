 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Hope prevails over Woodstock North 61-40

Woodstock North had no answers as Chicago Hope compiled a 61-40 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Thunder took a 32-31 lead over the Eagles heading to the halftime locker room.

Woodstock North jumped a meager margin over Chicago Hope as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Eagles put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 22-0 edge in the final quarter.

