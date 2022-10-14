Chicago Hope outduels Chicago De La Salle in competitive clash 40-29

Chicago Hope put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Chicago De La Salle in a 40-29 decision at Chicago De La Salle on October 14 in Illinois football action.

The Eagles fought to a 19-14 halftime margin at the Meteors' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Eagles held on with a 21-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

