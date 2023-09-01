Chicago Hope took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian 28-9 in California high school football on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Chicago Hope a 13-3 lead over Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian.

Chicago Hope registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian.

Chicago Hope jumped to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

