Chicago Hope dances past Ottawa Marquette 40-25

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Hope surfed over Ottawa Marquette 40-25 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Hope drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Ottawa Marquette after the first quarter.

The Crusaders trimmed the margin to make it 28-25 at halftime.

Chicago Hope jumped to a 34-25 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

