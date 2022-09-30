Chicago Hope claims close encounter of the winning kind over Chicago DePaul College Prep 35-28

Chicago Hope walked the high-wire before edging Chicago DePaul College Prep 35-28 at Chicago Depaul College Prep on September 30 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 16, Chicago DePaul College Prep faced off against Chicago Leo and Chicago Hope took on Melrose Park Walther Christian on September 16 at Chicago Hope Academy. Click here for a recap
