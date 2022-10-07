Chicago Hope blanks Chicago Christ the King 57-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Christ the King on the scoreboard because Chicago Hope wouldn't allow it in a 57-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
The last time Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King played in a 48-8 game on October 22, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
