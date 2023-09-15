Chicago Heights Marian controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-6 win against Chicago De La Salle for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago De La Salle on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chicago Heights Marian and Chicago De La Salle squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Clark.

