Chicago Heights Marian Catholic roars in front, stays there to upend Chicago Leo 20-12

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Chicago Leo in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 20-12 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

The Spartans took control in the third quarter with a 13-6 advantage over the Lions.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-0.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Chicago Leo after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.