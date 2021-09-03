 Skip to main content
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic roars in front, stays there to upend Chicago Leo 20-12

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's fast beginning disarmed Chicago Leo in a hurry, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 20-12 decision in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 7-6 to finish the game in style.

The Spartans took control in the third quarter with a 13-6 advantage over the Lions.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 13-0.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Chicago Leo after the first quarter.

