Chicago Heights Bloom blanks Chicago Rauner College Prep in shutout performance 53-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago Heights Bloom shutout Chicago Rauner College Prep 53-0 on August 28 in Illinois football.

The Blazing Trojan's domination showed as they carried a 40-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blazing Trojan's offense thundered to a 26-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

