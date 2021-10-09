Chicago Hansberry Prep slips past Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville 22-18

Chicago Hansberry Prep wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 22-18 victory over Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville on October 9 in Illinois football.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
