Chicago Goode handled Chicago Pritzker 36-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 26.
Last season, Chicago Goode and Chicago Pritzker faced off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.