Chicago Goode pushes over Chicago Comer College Prep 19-8

Chicago Goode grabbed a 19-8 victory at the expense of Chicago Comer College Prep on September 17 in Illinois football action.
Recently on September 3 , Chicago Comer College Prep squared off with Chicago UIC College Prep in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.