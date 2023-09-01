Chicago Golder posted a narrow 10-7 win over Chicago Back of the Yards in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

