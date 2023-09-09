Chicago Golder raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-6 win over Chicago DRW in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 9.

Chicago Golder opened with a 34-6 advantage over Chicago DRW through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Cheetahs were both scoreless.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Golder faced off against Chicago Back of the Yards.

