Chicago George Washington edges Chicago Bowen in tough test 28-22

Chicago George Washington topped Chicago Bowen 28-22 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on October 7.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago George Washington faced off against Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville and Chicago Bowen took on Chicago Fenger on September 23 at Chicago Bowen High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
