 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Foreman denies Chicago Clemente's challenge 22-8

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Chicago Foreman blunted Chicago Clemente's plans 22-8 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 24.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Chicago Clemente faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Pritzker College Prep on September 11 at Chicago Foreman High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Can Justin Fields make a competitive start against the Browns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News