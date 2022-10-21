Chicago Fenger chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep 44-6

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Chicago Fenger put away Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep 44-6 at Chicago Back Of The Yards College Prep on October 21 in Illinois football action.

