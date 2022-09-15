Chicago Fenger blanks Chicago DuSable 50-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Fenger as it shut out Chicago DuSable 50-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 3, Chicago Fenger faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago DuSable took on Westmont on September 2 at Westmont High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
