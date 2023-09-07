A suffocating defense helped Chicago Englewood STEM handle Chicago Solorio 52-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 7.
In recent action on Aug. 26, Chicago Englewood STEM faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Agricultural Science on Aug. 26 at Chicago Agricultural Science High School.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.