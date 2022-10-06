Chicago Englewood STEM outlasts Chicago Lindblom in topsy-turvy battle 24-12

Chicago Englewood STEM charged Chicago Lindblom and collected a 24-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 6.
Recently on September 24, Chicago Lindblom squared off with Chicago Solorio in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
