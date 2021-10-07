Chicago Dyett blanks Chicago UCCS Woodlawn in shutout performance 46-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Chicago Dyett followed in overpowering Chicago UCCS Woodlawn 46-0 during this Illinois football game.
Recently on September 25 , Chicago Dyett squared up on Chicago Military Academy-Bronzeville in a football game . Click here for a recap
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.