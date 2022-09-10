Chicago Dyett blanks Chicago South Shore 6-0

Chicago Dyett's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago South Shore 6-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The last time Chicago South Shore and Chicago Dyett played in a 32-0 game on September 4, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
