Chicago DePaul left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago Leo from start to finish for a 38-14 victory on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Chicago DePaul darted in front of Chicago Leo 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 24-14 intermission margin at the Lions' expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Chicago DePaul and Chicago Leo faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chicago DePaul.

Recently on Sept. 1, Chicago Leo squared off with Melrose Park Walther in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.