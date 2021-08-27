Chicago DePaul College Prep stomps past Chicago Payton College Prep 49-0

Chicago DePaul College Prep corralled Chicago Payton College Prep's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory on August 27 in Illinois football action.

The Rams pulled ahead in front of the Grizzlies 35-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago DePaul College Prep opened an immense 28-0 gap over Chicago Payton College Prep at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

