Chicago DePaul College Prep makes Norridge Ridgewood's offense disappear 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago DePaul College Prep on Friday as it blanked Norridge Ridgewood 49-0 on September 3 in Illinois football action.
The Rams remained on top of the Rebels through a scoreless first and third quarters.
Chicago DePaul College Prep's offense roared to a 42-0 lead over Norridge Ridgewood at halftime.
