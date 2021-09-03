Chicago DePaul College Prep makes Norridge Ridgewood's offense disappear 49-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago DePaul College Prep on Friday as it blanked Norridge Ridgewood 49-0 on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Rams remained on top of the Rebels through a scoreless first and third quarters.

Chicago DePaul College Prep's offense roared to a 42-0 lead over Norridge Ridgewood at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.