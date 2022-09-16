 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago DePaul College Prep exhales after close call with Chicago Leo 14-12

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago DePaul College Prep didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Leo 14-12 on September 16 in Illinois football.

The Lions took a 12-7 lead over the Rams heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Rams' defeat of the Lions.

