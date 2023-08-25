Chicago De La Salle eventually took victory away from Arlington Heights St. Viator 29-23 on Aug. 25 in Illinois football.

The Meteors opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago De La Salle and Arlington Heights St. Viator were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 16-15 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

