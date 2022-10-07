Chicago De La Salle can't hang with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 40-26

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago De La Salle 40-26 during this Illinois football game.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 32-6 lead over the Meteors at the intermission.

Chicago De La Salle bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 32-19.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Meteors 8-7 in the last stanza.

