Chicago De La Salle can't hang with Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 40-26

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic put together a victorious gameplan to stop Chicago De La Salle 40-26 during this Illinois football game.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 32-6 lead over the Meteors at the intermission.
Chicago De La Salle bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 32-19.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Meteors 8-7 in the last stanza.
