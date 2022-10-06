Chicago Corliss unloads on Chicago Julian 42-12

Chicago Corliss ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Chicago Julian 42-12 at Chicago Julian High on October 6 in Illinois football action.

