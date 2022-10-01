Chicago Comer College Prep clips Chicago Dyett in tight tilt 12-6

Chicago Comer College Prep weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 12-6 victory against Chicago Dyett in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 17, Chicago Comer College Prep faced off against Chicago Goode and Chicago Dyett took on Chicago Julian on September 17 at Chicago Julian High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.