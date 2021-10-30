Chicago Clark tops Brimfield 26-16

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Clark spurred past Brimfield 26-16 on October 30 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Chicago Clark a 12-6 lead over Brimfield.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 12-6 at halftime.

The Indians took the lead 16-12 to start the fourth quarter.

Chicago Clark avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

