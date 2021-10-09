Chicago Clark overwhelms Chicago Al Raby 44-8

Chicago Clark showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Al Raby 44-8 during this Illinois football game.
Recently on October 1 , Chicago Al Raby squared up on Chicago Payton College Prep in a football game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead over the Raiders.
The Eagles registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
