 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Clark gallops past Chicago King 40-20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chicago Clark tipped and eventually toppled Chicago King 40-20 in Illinois high school football on August 27.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Clark and Chicago King locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska is a favorable bet against Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News