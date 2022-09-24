 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Christ the King rains down on Melrose Park Walther Christian 50-6

  • 0

Chicago Christ the King earned a convincing 50-6 win over Melrose Park Walther Christian during this Illinois football game.

Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Christ the King squared off with September 25, 2021 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 16, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King took on Aurora Christian on September 9 at Aurora Christian High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News