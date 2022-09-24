Chicago Christ the King rains down on Melrose Park Walther Christian 50-6

Chicago Christ the King earned a convincing 50-6 win over Melrose Park Walther Christian during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Melrose Park Walther Christian and Chicago Christ the King squared off with September 25, 2021 at Melrose Park Walther Christian Academy last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Melrose Park Walther Christian faced off against Chicago Hope and Chicago Christ the King took on Aurora Christian on September 9 at Aurora Christian High School. Click here for a recap
