Chicago Catalyst-Maria makes Chicago Hansberry Prep walk the plank 32-6

Chicago Catalyst-Maria left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chicago Hansberry Prep from start to finish for a 32-6 victory on October 13 in Illinois football.

In recent action on September 30, Chicago Hansberry Prep faced off against Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Rowe-Clark on October 1 at Chicago Catalyst-Maria High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

