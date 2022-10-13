Chicago Catalyst-Maria makes Chicago Hansberry Prep walk the plank 32-6

Chicago Catalyst-Maria left no doubt on Thursday, controlling Chicago Hansberry Prep from start to finish for a 32-6 victory on October 13 in Illinois football.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.