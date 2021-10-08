Chicago Carver Military staggers Chicago Vocational with punishing performance 44-6

Yes, Chicago Carver Military looked superb in beating Chicago Vocational, but no autographs please after its 44-6 victory in Illinois high school football on October 8.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago Carver Military and Chicago Vocational were both scoreless.
