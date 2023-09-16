Chicago Bulls earned a convincing 42-8 win over Chicago Clark in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 16.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Chicago Bulls faced off against West Aurora and Chicago Clark took on Chicago De La Salle on Sept. 1 at Chicago De La Salle.
