Chicago Bulls used overtime to slip past Chicago Brooks 14-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense ruled the first, second, third and fourth quarters as the Bulls and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Chicago Bulls got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

