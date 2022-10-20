Chicago Bulls College Prep takes down Chicago Al Raby 60-20

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Chicago Bulls College Prep turned out the lights on Chicago Al Raby 60-20 in Illinois high school football action on October 20.
In recent action on October 7, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Lincoln Park on October 6 at Chicago Al Raby High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
