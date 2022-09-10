Chicago Bulls College Prep chalks up convincing victory over Chicago North Lawndale 42-12

Chicago Bulls College Prep showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago North Lawndale 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Chicago North Lawndale and Chicago Bulls College Prep squared off with September 4, 2021 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep last season. For a full recap, click here.
