Chicago Brother Rice sews up Wheaton-Warrenville South 27-26

Chicago Brother Rice edged Wheaton-Warrenville South in a close 27-26 encounter during this Illinois football game.

The start wasn't the problem for the Tigers, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Crusaders through the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Crusaders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-20 lead over the Tigers.

Chicago Brother Rice blunted Wheaton-Warrenville South's dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.

Recently on October 22 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Chicago Marist in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

