Chicago Brother Rice overcomes Chicago Mt. Carmel's lead, then earns win 41-28

Chicago Mt. Carmel's fast start served as a wake-up call for Chicago Brother Rice, which rallied for a 41-28 victory on Saturday in Illinois high school football on November 13.

The start wasn't the problem for Chicago Mt. Carmel, who began with a 7-0 edge over Chicago Brother Rice through the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Mt. Carmel came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over Chicago Brother Rice.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago Mt. Carmel locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

