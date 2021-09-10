 Skip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice hammers Lisle Benet into submission 42-6

Chicago Brother Rice earned a convincing 42-6 win over Lisle Benet in Illinois high school football action on September 10.

Chicago Brother Rice's force showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice's offense roared to a 21-0 lead over Lisle Benet at halftime.

Chicago Brother Rice drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Lisle Benet after the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Chicago Brother Rice squared up on Country Club Hills Hillcrest in a football game . For more, click here.

