Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch, finally repelling Park Ridge Maine South 10-7 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Crusaders opened a modest 7-2 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

Park Ridge Maine South responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 10-7.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Crusaders and the Hawks were both scoreless.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.