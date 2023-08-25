Chicago Brother Rice didn't flinch, finally repelling Park Ridge Maine South 10-7 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.
The Crusaders opened a modest 7-2 gap over the Hawks at halftime.
Park Ridge Maine South responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 10-7.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Crusaders and the Hawks were both scoreless.
