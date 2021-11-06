Chicago Brother Rice flies high over Yorkville 45-7

 Skip to main content
Chicago Brother Rice swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Yorkville 45-7 in Illinois high school football action on November 6.

The Crusaders pulled ahead in front of the Foxes 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Foxes.

Chicago Brother Rice took charge in front of Yorkville 45-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

