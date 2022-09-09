Chicago Brother Rice earns narrow win over Lisle Benet 13-10

Chicago Brother Rice walked the high-wire before edging Lisle Benet 13-10 in Illinois high school football on September 9.

Chicago Brother Rice jumped in front of Lisle Benet 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Crusaders outscored the Redwings 6-3 in the fourth quarter.

