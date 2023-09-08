Chicago Brother Rice left no doubt on Friday, controlling Chicago St. Ignatius from start to finish for a 28-6 victory for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on Sept. 8.

The Crusaders fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Wolfpack's expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Crusaders held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Chicago Brother Rice faced off against Park Ridge Maine South.

