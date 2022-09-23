Chicago Brooks College Prep claims gritty victory against Chicago Curie 18-14

Chicago Brooks College Prep didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Curie 18-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Curie took on Chicago Westinghouse on September 10 at Chicago Westinghouse. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
