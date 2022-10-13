Chicago Brooks College Prep carves slim margin over Chicago Hubbard 18-14

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Brooks College Prep wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 18-14 over Chicago Hubbard in Illinois high school football action on October 13.
In recent action on October 1, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Kenwood on October 1 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.