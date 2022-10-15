Chicago Bowen flexes stout defense to thwart Chicago Gage Park 22-0

Chicago Bowen's defense kept Chicago Gage Park under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 22-0 decision during this Illinois football game.
Recently on October 7, Chicago Bowen squared off with Chicago George Washington in a football game. For more, click here.
